Check out the AVIXA, IABM Speaker Line-Up and Sponsors for UpStream Event

AVIXA and IABM announced the speakers and sponsors for the new conference UpStream, taking place on June 26 in London. The event will provide insight into how broadcast and media technologies can benefit enterprise AV end-users and the pro AV integrators who serve them.

“From producing high-profile corporate town halls to streaming engaging hybrid classroom lectures, AV professionals are at the forefront of another technological boom,” said Sarah Joyce, chief global officer of AVIXA.

“The demand for expertise in content, production, streaming, and related broadcast tools has become an integral part of the AV professional skillset—a trend that has been accelerated by the almost universal adoption of online collaboration tools at the enterprise level," she continued. "Recognizing this shift, AVIXA and IABM have curated a program that addresses this growing convergence of what were once two very separate disciplines.”

Hosted by futurist, speaker, and author Amelia Kallman, UpStream will feature presentations and panels led by esteemed industry leaders and experts. Key sessions include:

Market Outlook: Capture, Storage, Streaming, and Distribution , Sean Wargo, vice president of market intelligence, AVIXA, and Lorenzo Zanni, head of knowledge, IABM

, Sean Wargo, vice president of market intelligence, AVIXA, and Lorenzo Zanni, head of knowledge, IABM Streaming Practices and Platforms , Sam Minish, vice president of content delivery at AVIXA

, Sam Minish, vice president of content delivery at AVIXA Remote and Multi-Location Production Workflow for Corporate Events , Gary Keene, enterprise technology leader

, Gary Keene, enterprise technology leader Understanding NDI and its Applications , Zanni

, Zanni Virtual and Beyond Virtual Production, Stacia Pffeiffer, founder of Chaos

Confirmed sponsors for the event include Avid, Clear-Com, Florical, Insync Technologies, Ross Video, and Yamaha Music Europe.

“There has always been a demand from the corporate, academic, legal, and houses of worship sectors for broadcast quality equipment, but we have witnessed an acceleration in demand post pandemic particularly in the corporate market. We are delighted so many IABM members see the benefit of participating in the inaugural edition of UpStream,” commented Peter White, CEO, IABM. “Between them, these sponsors offer a broad range of technologies, giving attendees a great mix of solutions to discover and learn more about.”

UpStream will also feature networking opportunities throughout the event including a reception at the conclusion of the conference for participants to connect with sponsors, speakers, panelists, and fellow attendees. This interaction will enable the exchange of ideas and the cultivation of professional relationships that will propel both the mediatech and AV industries forward.