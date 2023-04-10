Check out Sharp NEC's Newest 4K UHD Displays

Sharp NEC Display Solutions (opens in new tab) has launched the brand-new E758 and E868 4K UHD Displays, which complete the E series lineup which already comprised 32, 43, 49, 55, and 65-inch displays. The newly added 75 and 86-inch 8th generation E series is best suited for conference rooms and boardrooms where businesses need to increase their level of collaboration and productivity, and is compatible with various signage applications and control systems across corporate environments, classrooms, and retail spaces.

The E758 and E868 can be used in corporate meeting/boardrooms as well as huddle rooms to display wayfinding, marketing messages, presentations, or video and photos for entertainment. Both displays have the versatility to be used anywhere information needs to be shared, in a clear and highly visible way, and can be tailored to feature content that fits the audience at hand effortlessly.

Compared to most competitive displays that are made out of plastic, these models come with a metal chassis for added quality and durability. They are less prone to overheating and damage and are highly resistant to corrosion. With long lifespans, the E758 and E868 displays are smart investments, increasing ROI for businesses and organizations.

As for the actual visual quality, these displays also feature a high-haze, anti-glare panel that reduces reflection when light shines on them, creating a better viewing experience with higher definition. Additionally, with longer run times, operating 18 hours a day, seven days a week, users can run content uninterrupted for extended periods. These new E Series models come equipped with both landscape and portrait functionality, allowing them to adapt to whatever content and display preferences called for.

Featuring a USB player in which files can be easily loaded and played in sequence for signage purposes, they also include an integrated LAN port for network control over IP. This allows administrators to freely manage displays remotely and further promote ease of use to increase workflow efficiencies.

Much like the previous generation displays, the 4K UHD resolution and LED direct backlighting of these models support higher visual acuity, reduced power consumption, and localized dimming, which provides a higher dynamic contrast ratio. The E758 and E868 also feature dual 10W speakers that allow users to enjoy high-definition broadcast capabilities.