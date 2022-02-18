Ransomware forces Washington community college offline (EdScoop)

"Continuing a trend of cyberattacks against educational institutions, the Seattle-area public community college Centralia College this week announced it was hit by a ransomware attack that continues to disrupt students’ educations."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Ransomware attacks have been targeting higher ed at an alarming rate, and Centralia College, a community college near Seattle, is the latest school to deal with the fallout from a cyberattack. "While the attack is clearly challenging and disruptive, we’re in a better place to combat it due to changes we implemented over the last two years," says Bob Mohrbacher, the college's president.