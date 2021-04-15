Cenero Hires Jason Carr

Cenero, no. 18 on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, has hired Jason Carr as vice president of sales for the South Central U.S. region.

Jason Carr

“As we further our growth initiatives in the Dallas and South Central U.S. region, Jason will be a great leader for our team in that market,” said Rob Gilfillan, president of Cenero. “Jason’s extensive experience in the industry will help us continue to build awareness of our unique approach to providing flexible and innovative collaborative solutions for our clients. Our goal is to offer intuitive technology that helps empower interactions. This collaboration technology will become an essential element of the new way of working in the hybrid office environment that many companies are now adopting. Jason has the skillset to lead the charge to offering clients in the area the tools they need to be successful in the office of the future.”

Carr has over 20 years of experience building sales and operational teams for companies such as Verizon, Poly, Whitlock, and AVI-SPL.

“I am excited to join Cenero, their approach to providing AV solutions is unlike any others in the industry,” said Carr. “They truly focus on all elements of the meeting experience—from partnering with clients to understand their business drivers and how to best improve communications across an organization, to providing comprehensive managed services, training, and AI-informed analytics for improved business performance, Cenero focuses on providing superior solutions that will enable more productive working sessions.”