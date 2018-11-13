CCS Produces Vol. II of Digital Catalog

CCS Presentation Systems has created the newest edition of its digital catalog, 2018 CCS Digital Catalog Vol. II.

The catalog includes more than 200 pages detailing the products offered by CCS Presentation Systems. In addition, the catalog includes video demonstrations, various case studies, and descriptions of the services available from CCS Presentation Systems’ staff.

“We are excited to announce the second edition of our CCS national catalog,” said Julie Solomon, chief marketing officer for CCS Presentation Systems. “The newest addition of the catalog is an excellent resource to educate our customers and others interested in learning about what is possible with the latest and greatest in audiovisual solutions.”

To view the catalog, click here.