CCS Presentation Systems Pushes National Sales Summit to Fall 2021

CS Presentation Systems—number seven on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list—has once again moved its National Sales Summit. Traditionally a fall event, CCS had shifted the event to February due to concerns related to COVID-19; now the group has made the decision to move the event to September 13-15, 2021.

“With continued concern for the health and safety of our nationwide staff, sponsors, and invited guests, we have decided to move the CCS National Sales Summit to September of 2021.” said John Godbout, founder and CEO of CCS Presentation Systems. “Our hope is that things will improve over the first two quarters of the year and we will be able to gather together in a large group without any restrictions by this fall.”

The CCS National Sales Summit will take place at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, AZ from September 13-15, 2021, and will feature an 80-booth exhibit hall with vendors like Crestron, Epson, Legrand AV, LG Electric, QSC, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Shure, Sony, and more.

For more information on CCS Presentation Systems or the CCS National Sales Summit, visit ccsprojects.com or email Julie Solomon at jsolomon@ccsprojects.com.