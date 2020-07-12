Cavlo Trade Show Moves to February

As the COVID-19 rate climbs in the southwestern United States, Cavlo, a trade show focused on professional audio/video/lighting equipment used in entertainment and communication applications, has been postponed.
Show organizers say Cavlo will take place Feb. 9–10, 2021, at the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center.
"We looked at moving the show back a few weeks into October or perhaps early November,” said Mike Brown-Cestero, managing director of the Cavlo trade show. “But then we’re into the holiday season, and, for a lot of people, family time. So, early 2021 is a better fit.”
Proper safety protocols—as determined by the CDC, the State of Nevada, and the Southern Nevada Health District—will be observed.
“We’re committed to a safe, professional working environment that will help instill confidence in conventioneers and bring them back to Vegas again,” Brown-Cestero concluded.
For more information, visit www.cavlo.tech.