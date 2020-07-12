Cavlo Trade Show Moves to February

As the COVID-19 rate climbs in the southwestern United States, Cavlo, a trade show focused on professional audio/video/lighting equipment used in entertainment and communication applications, has been postponed.

Show organizers say Cavlo will take place Feb. 9–10, 2021, at the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center.

(Image credit: Cavlo)

"We looked at moving the show back a few weeks into October or perhaps early November,” said Mike Brown-Cestero, managing director of the Cavlo trade show. “But then we’re into the holiday season, and, for a lot of people, family time. So, early 2021 is a better fit.”

Proper safety protocols—as determined by the CDC, the State of Nevada, and the Southern Nevada Health District—will be observed.

“We’re committed to a safe, professional working environment that will help instill confidence in conventioneers and bring them back to Vegas again,” Brown-Cestero concluded.

