Carousel DS, Microsoft Power BI Integration: A Boost for Business Intelligence

The What: Carousel Digital Signage has integrated with Power BI, Microsoft's AI-powered data visualization toolset for enterprise businesses. Power BI integration allows Carousel Cloud users to create and share important business information across corporate digital signage networks, empowering executives and workers to make data-driven decisions that drive strategic actions.

The What Else: Power BI provides users with a business intelligence platform to customize data sets, and present detailed reports and dashboards across one or more company locations. As Carousel Digital Signage provides secure authentication through direct integration, enterprise businesses are assured that sensitive information, including sales figures and KPIs, are protected from hackers and outside intrusions.

Power BI also drives stronger collaboration through multiple workspaces in its user platform. Two or more employees can leverage the same data to share insights and build reports across Microsoft Office applications, such as Teams and Excel. Each user can choose a report or dashboard to create a bulletin, filter important data and create snapshots that are sharable company-wide or with certain departments. This helps businesses share and promote insights across many locations with better accuracy and consistency.

Retail businesses also benefit from integrating Power BI within their Carousel Cloud networks. Store managers can produce public dashboards on customer-facing displays to update shoppers on inventory, or provide customer service metrics around service desks and checkout lanes. Corporate retail offices can also share sales figures and sensitive data sets across private networks to help executives and managers make intelligent business decisions around staffing, inventory and much more.

The Bottom Line: In addition to presentations on Carousel Cloud-driven displays and video walls, users can deliver Power BI information over Carousel Express Players. This ensures that businesses reach remote employees by presenting company information over the corporate Intranet or on tablets. Reports and dashboards can be presented as embedded webpages or screensavers, for example. The Power BI program is natively accessible and managed through Carousel Cloud's user interface.