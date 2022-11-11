Carousel Digital Signage Announces Virtual Customer Event

Carousel Digital Signage will celebrate its 25th year in business this month with its second annual Carousel Swoop, a customer-focused virtual event designed to educate attendees on topics close to the Carousel user community and provide a peak at what’s ahead for the coming year. Carousel invites existing customers, including partners and end users, as well as AV, IT, and vertical-industry professionals new to the company to participate in the event, which takes place November 16th at 11a.m. ET.

“As we look to 2023, Carousel Digital Signage is focused on creating specific features and content offerings that allow schools, municipalities and businesses to communicate more effectively with their audiences,” said JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage. “We would love for you to join us for The Swoop to learn about our unique approach to digital signage and what really makes Carousel shine.”

This year’s Carousel Swoop presentations include:

Security Initiatives : Carousel’s IT professionals will share insights into modern security protocols for cloud signage networks, and steps the company has taken to strengthen its commitment to information security and digital signage content protection on IT networks.

: Carousel’s IT professionals will share insights into modern security protocols for cloud signage networks, and steps the company has taken to strengthen its commitment to information security and digital signage content protection on IT networks. Education Support: Carousel’s marketing director will share how K-12 schools can enhance social and emotional learning with digital signage on campus (opens in new tab) .

Carousel’s marketing director will share how K-12 schools can enhance social and emotional learning with digital signage on campus . Customer Success: Carousel’s sales and executive teams will detail how customers can achieve the most value out of subscription-based Carousel Cloud deployments, and learn about what new features and improvements are in store for 2023.

Following the success of last year’s maiden event, Carousel Digital Signage has committed to making Carousel Swoop an annual event taking place every November. Registration for this year’s Carousel Swoop is now open (opens in new tab).