Carnegie Mellon using Facebook to collect COVID-19 data (EdScoop)

"Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have been using Facebook to conduct more than 13 million COVID-19 surveys to predict the spread of the coronavirus and help public authorities respond to the pandemic, university officials told EdScoop."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For researches at Carnegie Mellon, Facebook offers a unique opportunity for tracking the spread of COVID-19. Leveraging the social-media platform has helped deliver millions of survey responses. These large swaths of data, in turn, help pinpoint potential outbreaks and assess risk levels in certain areas.