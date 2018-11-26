Canon Launches Two Compact 4K Laser LCOS Projectors, New Zoom Lens

The What: Canon U.S.A. has introduced two new 4K Laser LCOS Projectors: the REALiS 4K6020Z and 4K5020Z. Compact and lightweight, both new projectors measure 18.8 inches wide by 7.1 inches high, by 21.4 inches deep and weigh 41.8 pounds, making both units the smallest and lightest projectors in their class, according to the company. Canon is also adding to its lineup of RS projector lenses with the introduction of the RS-SL07RST 4K Standard Zoom Lens.

The What Else: The laser-light source for both projectors can achieve up to 20,000 hours of operation in typical use or up to 40,000 hours when in Long Duration Mode. The laser-light source allows the projectors to start up in as little as two seconds while in Fast Boot mode, as compared to conventional lamp projectors that may require additional time to light up and stabilize brightness. In addition, users are able to create presets to be set up to their specific preferences and needs.

The HDR technology of both projectors increases the dynamic range ability, expanding not only the color gamut range but also the overall brightness, resulting in a more realistic and lifelike image. Additionally, the projectors support HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), which produce broadcast-quality HDR images. HLG is becoming widely popular in broadcast industry use.

Both projectors feature LCOS panels and Canon’s proprietary AISYS optical system that helps to deliver 6,000 and 5,000 lumens respectively. This technology, when combined with true Native 4K (4096x2160) resolution, helps both projectors to produce a cleaner and more robust image with virtually no grid lines.

The RS-SL07RST projector lens is the seventh in the lineup and features Canon’s trademark red line around the barrel of the lens, signifying the highest level of Canon optical engineering and quality. All seven RS projector lenses are compatible with the two new projectors.

“As the demand for 4K projection continues to grow, Canon understands that we need to offer customers a variety of options that best suit each individual installation,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Not all 4K is created equal, which is why Canon is so excited that both new models feature true Native 4K resolution producing outstanding image quality with robust colors and high contrast.”

The 4K6020Z and 4K5020Z projectors are compatible with seven optional genuine Canon interchangeable lenses for a wide variety of applications, and their high dynamic contrast of up to 22,000:1 in the 4K6020Z and 20,000:1 in the 4K5020Z is achieved by the combination of an image engine that analyzes the contrast of each frame and a double-door type shutter system which allows the iris to operate fast, tracking scenes instantly and reducing light leaks. They cover 99.9 percent of the sRGB color space and support a range of connectivity options, including HDMI, HDBaseT, Wi-Fi, and more. They are also compatible with Canon Service Tool for PJ App. Six preset Image modes provide different variations of color reproduction characteristic suitable for the type and projection environment, includes DICOM Simulation mode and additional five customizable modes that can be stored.

The new RS-SL07RST 4K Standard Zoom Lens features the distinguished red line around the barrel, indicating the highest level of Canon design and superb image quality. The lens can project images up to 600 inches and can even project onto curved surfaces, maintaining focus in the center of the image when peripheral focus has been adjusted.

The Bottom Line: The new 4K6020Z and 4K5020Z Native 4K Laser LCOS Projectors are ideal for a variety of applications, including art galleries, museums, schools and medical institutions. They are also suitable for product design and simulation use where both high-quality imaging and accurate color reproduction are a must.

The Canon 4K6020Z and 4K5020Z Native 4K Laser projectors and RL-SL07RST Standard Zoom Lens are all scheduled to be available in late November 2018 for a suggested retail price of $45,799.00, $43,499.00 and $8,000.00 respectively.