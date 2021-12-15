California State University System Wraps Hybrid Cloud Data Project (Campus Technology)

"The California State University (CSU) system has gone public with a multi-year initiative to provide faster development and updates of applications and greater access to data for its 23 campuses. The project uses cloud and big data technologies, relying on products and services provided by Unisys, Delphix and Amazon Web Services (AWS). CSU serves 486,000 students and employs more than 50,000 faculty and staff."—Source: Campus Technology

A long-term hybrid cloud project has streamlined cross-campus data access for the California State University system. "Using Delphix and Unisys to implement our hybrid architecture strategy allows us, for the first time, to create a unified and secure data lake, populated daily with data from all 23 campuses," notes Michael Berman, CSU's chief information officer.