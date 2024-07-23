Café Boulud and Maison Barnes Enhance an Exquisite Auditory Experience

K-array USA is aurally powering the newly reopened Café Boulud and the debut of Maison Barnes at 100 East 63rd Street in New York City. Executed by Architech Designs, K-array’s sound solutions are innovatively integrated into the refined atmosphere of both establishments.

Café Boulud, designed by Jeffrey Beers with a menu, crafted by renowned Chef Daniel Boulud, blends modern sophistication with classic elements, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

[We Checked out the Omega Mart During InfoComm... and Had Our Minds Blown]

Maison Barnes also offers a curated menu by Chef Daniel Boulud and is a Manhattan destination that offers a sophisticated salon-like ambiance, with belle époque-inspired design by Stephanie de Ricou and Kevin Ouvré. The bar and lounge area, with hand-painted murals, transports guests to a Parisian gilded age.

K-array speakers were chosen for their elegant and discreet design, perfectly complementing the architecture of both Café Boulud and Maison Barnes ensuring a high-quality sound experience, aligning with the luxurious ambiance of both establishments. Whether in the dining room, bar, lounge, or private dining rooms, guests can enjoy an audio experience that enhances their culinary and cultural journey. Café Boulud and Maison Barnes, with their exceptional cuisine, elegant design, and K-array’s sound solutions, offer two distinctive experiences under one roof.

[Video Case Study: U.K.'s Iconic, Historic Half Moon Gets Modern Sound]

K-array Audio at Café Boulud and Maison Barnes

(Image credit: K-array)

24 Tornado-KT2W-HV 2-inch point source 70V compact aluminum speakers

Two Tornado-KT2-HV 2-inch point source 70V compact aluminum speakers

Four Kobra-KK52W I 50cm-long, variable beam stainless steel line array elements

Two Lyzard-KZ14 I Ultra-mini, 10cm-long aluminum line array speakers

One Azimut-KAMUT2L14 II Professional sound system (comprising 2 KZ14 I speakers, 1 KTR25, and 1 KA02 I)

10 Rumble-KU26W Ultra-slim, 8/32Ω stainless steel passive subwoofers

One Rumble-KU26 Ultra-slim, 8/32Ω stainless steel passive subwoofer

One Rumble-KU44W I Ultra-slim, 8/32Ω stainless steel passive subwoofer

Two Kommander-KA68 Class D, 2U-rack amplifiers