Video Case Study: U.K.'s Historic Half Moon Gets Modern Sound

Half Moon in Putney is small in size—a mere 220-capacity venue—but enormous in stature, especially in the annals of rock n roll. U2 had its first-ever sell out show at Half Moon, Kate Bush made her publics debut, and rock royalty like The Who and Rolling Stones have played its stage. Now, an upgraded Martin Audio sound system brings the noise for future generations of performers.

But its sound system had been installed almost a decade previously and was nearing end of life. The venue’s head engineer James Beck has been working at the venue all of that time and more. It was when Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason came through back in 2018 carrying Martin Audio’s MLA Mini loudspeaker array that the vast improvement in sound quality arrested his attention.

Enter one of the manufacturer’s partner companies, Solotech. Its project manager Louis Williams was happy specifying the brand knowing that “around 60% of our venues” have been equipped with Martin Audio. The main system is powered by a pair of Martin Audio VIA5002 amplifiers with all signal routing and EQ managed via a dedicated Martin Audio DX4.0 processor.

Go ahead and watch the video below for more insights on the installation.

Half Moon Putney - Sonic Spaces // Martin Audio - YouTube Watch On