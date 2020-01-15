CA Online Community College CEO Announces Plans to Resign, Less Than a Year Into the Job (EdSurge)

"Less than a year into the job, Heather Hiles says she will resign from her post as CEO of Calbright College, the name of California’s online community college."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The news of Hiles's resignation as CEO of Calbright College comes as a shock to some, but there has been a loud debate about the high cost of Calbright. The school's core areas of focus are extremely topical—medical coding, IT support, and cybersecurity support—but many worried that its courses would prove to be redundant with CA's existing community colleges. Read more about the resignation in this EdSurge article.