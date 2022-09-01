C2G Joins Chief's TiLED Web Tool to Help Simplify and Design Video Walls

Last month, Chief released its new video wall configuration tool for TiLED direct-view LED mounting systems. Now, C2G (opens in new tab) has joined in to help simplify designing and configuring video walls with several solutions now part of Chief's tool.

"Of course, a great video wall experience begins with a great foundation, which starts with Chief's range of mounts and our broad portfolio of high-performance options to get it all powered up and connected," Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager, C2G, said in a recent press release (opens in new tab). "This self-service tool not only provides the necessary visualization resources but also creates a fast, seamless ordering experience. The best of the best is all in one place, eliminating the headaches that come with video wall projects."

(Image credit: C2G)

In a time when video walls are becoming more and more prevalent, the TiLED Web Tool was created to enhance visualization and creativity of new video wall configurations, all while supporting the standard content resolutions.

Chief's video wall configuration tool is also evolving to provide end users with the most functionality to address multiple pain points. C2G's range of IEC to NEMA, HDMI, and networking solutions are now included in video wall configuration tool. C2G cable and connectivity options provide a dependable foundation for power, HDMI, and networking options.

Find out more about Chief's TiLED Web Tool by clicking here (opens in new tab).