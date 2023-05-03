BYOM Webconferencing Now Available with WolfVision's Cynap Systems

WolfVision (opens in new tab) introduced a new BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) web conferencing feature for its Cynap systems. The new functionality is available immediately, free of charge with the latest firmware update v1.58, for Cynap Pure models and above.

In addition to Cynap’s existing multi-platform web conferencing functionality which enables Zoom, Microsoft Teams and WebRTC web meetings to run on a Cynap, it will now be possible to toggle to ‘BYOM Mode’ on a Windows or Mac laptop running WolfVision’s vSolution App to connect wirelessly to a Cynap system and run web meetings directly from a laptop. This enables any web conferencing service to be used, controlled via the meeting host’s own device, whilst at the same time being connected to the camera, microphone and speaker peripherals already installed in the meeting room.

The improvements to both video and audio quality provide a professional hybrid meeting environment and help to offer a consistent meeting experience for both in-room and remote meeting attendees. Up to four meeting attendees are also able to share content wirelessly into the web conference from any laptop, smartphone or tablet, providing a high-quality collaborative hybrid working and learning experience for everybody.

Additionally, a feature enhancement in firmware update v1.58 provides the benefit that where a Cynap Pure Mini or Cynap Pure is connected via HDMI to an installed Zoom Room or Microsoft Teams Room, when screen sharing wirelessly to the Cynap, mirrored content will be presented directly into the web conference.

Content is automatically displayed on the second display screen, separately from the remote meeting participants. When screen sharing is finished, the Cynap HDMI connection turns off automatically