Brown U. cuts off data center after detecting 'cybersecurity threat' (EdScoop)

"Brown University is taking 'aggressive steps' this week to protect its networks after detecting a cybersecurity threat, the school’s chief information officer announced in a campus-wide alert on Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When an institution becomes aware of a potential cyberthreat, quick and proactive actions are necessary to keep data secure. While we don't know all of the details about this Windows-focused cybersecurity threat at Brown, their decision to stop connections to the campus data center shows that they are taking it very seriously.