BroadSign to Power Screens in Qatar Malls

BroadSign International has been selected by advertising experience company ELAN Media to power their digital out-of-home network.



The partnership also includes integration with Quividi’s audience and attention analytics, which enables ELAN Media to accurately measure audience in real-time, giving brands the opportunity to adapt their messaging based on audience demographics and data.

ELAN Media is using BroadSign’s automated digital signage software to deliver ads and content to 240 screens located in high-impact areas, including the Mall of Qatar, Doha Festival City and Ezdan Mall.

“This partnership is a significant step for ELAN Media’s digital network, as it marks the introduction of real-time content management to Qatar’s advertising sector,” said Jamie Ball, COO at ELAN Media. “It is a very exciting innovation for the market and means that advertisers using our digital out-of-home platforms will be able to employ a new layer of context to better engage their audiences.”

The ELAN Media network includes dramatic, large format screens, located in shopping mall food-courts, hallways and courtyards, all ideal locations to reach ready-to-buy consumers. Since the network’s launch in December 2016, 70 brands, including Vodaphone, Nissan, Qatar Development Bank and more, have run campaigns on the ELAN Media network.