BrightSign Unveils Plans for DSE 2019

BrightSign has unveiled its plans for Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2019, which takes place March 27-28 in Las Vegas. The company’s technology will power digital experiences in BrightSign’s booth and across the show floor.

[What to See at DSE 2019]

“To demonstrate the full potential of our hardware and software, there’s nothing more effective than to highlight what various partners are accomplishing with our technology,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Visitors to our booth at this year’s DSE will participate in an array of demos showcasing some of the most innovative ways our partners are harnessing the power of the BrightSign platform.”

BSN.cloud Demos

BrightSign will demo its new network management platform for connected BrightSign players—giving attendees a first-hand look at the new tools and functionality BSN.cloud avails to BrightSign’s customers, integrators, and CMS partners.

Partner Integration Demos

BrightSign will demonstrate several recent partner integration efforts, including the company’s collaboration with AdMobilize, whereby BrightSign’s players integrate support for AdMobilize’s audience recognition capabilities. This, and a similar integration with Bluefox, makes it possible for DOOH and retail signage networks to gather fully anonymous audience intelligence. Other partner demonstrations include Nexmosphere’s “elements for experience” products, InStoreScreen’s “Smart Retail” solution, and interactive kiosks from Kollins and Convergent, each using BrightSign Built-In screens by Bluefin.

Powering Signage Throughout the Show Floor

The company’s media players will power the entry signage that greets attendees as they step onto the show floor. This year’s entry signage includes screens by Samsung, mounts by Peerless-AV, and content by OpenEye Global. Additionally, BrightSign’s media players will drive multiple exhibitor demos in booths across the show floor.

To see BrightSign's latest products, attendees should visit Booth 2222 at DSE 2019.