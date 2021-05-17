BrightSign Introduces BrightSign Mobile for Cellular Media Player Connectivity

The What: BrightSign has unveiled BrightSign Mobile, a new solution to connect media players to the cloud where traditional methods of network connectivity are difficult to achieve.

The What Else: The solution is available as an accessory to BrightSign players that includes a low-profile USB modem with an installed SIM card. Customers have a choice of data plans custom-designed for digital signage and exclusive to BrightSign.

[The Technology Manager's Guide to the New Era of Digital Signage]

“With digital signage use cases expanding in all directions, it’s increasingly common to have endpoints located in places far outside the reach of traditional networks,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “BrightSign Mobile answers this challenge by enabling reliable connectivity virtually anywhere there’s a cellular signal present.”

BrightSign Mobile is compatible with all BrightSign Series 3 and 4 media players with a USB port, as well as the BrightSign AU335. The solution provides plug and play modem setup with full support on BSN.cloud, BrightAuthor:connected, and integrated partner CMS solutions.

The Bottom Line: To get started, customers must purchase a BrightSign USB modem and select a data plan via the BrightSign Mobile portal. Once connected, users enjoy 4G connectivity performance throughout the United States wherever cell signals are present.