BrightSign Adds New Media Players to Series 4 Portfolio

The What: BrightSign has unveiled new HD and LS media players, rounding out its Series 4 player family. The three new BrightSign HD4 and LS4 models feature upgraded player hardware and run the latest version of BrightSign’s dedicated operating system (v8.0)

The What Else: Both players feature major updates to the HTML rendering engine, with the HD4 now offering 4K native decode supporting HDMI 2.1 and HDR10. Both the HD4 and LS4 boast higher power efficiency than their Series 3 counterparts. BrightSign OS 8.0 offers a host of enhancements, giving web developers a much better, more recent set of development tools for Chrome.

The Bottom Line: The new HD and LS players join BrightSign’s previously announced XD and XT players to complete the Series 4 portfolio.