BrightSign Adds Moki’s Cloud-based Mobile Device Management to BSN.cloud

BrightSign has announced that Moki’s cloud-based Mobile Device Management (MDM) software now offers support for BrightSign media players via BSN.cloud Control Cloud. Moki Device Management for BrightSign brings extensive remote management capabilities to BrightSign devices and gives Moki customers the ability to manage fleets of BrightSign-connected endpoints via the Moki app.

“Integrating with BSN.cloud enables us to offer a much more complete solution for our customers,” said Adam Maher, CEO at Moki. “One of our key differentiators is that we enable cross-platform support from a single interface, therefore adding BrightSign support makes the Moki platform immediately more valuable for our customers who manage BrightSign devices within their networks.”

Moki’s cloud-based platform is designed to simplify deployment and management of single-purpose, multi-user solutions. The company’s platform is suited to expansive deployments, as Moki enables remote device management in mixed environments. This enables management of tens-of-thousands of Android, BrightSign, and iOS devices from a single pane of glass.

Diversified was among the first technology solutions providers to beta test Moki’s new BrightSign offering. “Moki and Diversified share customers that commonly roll out thousands of players simultaneously,” said John Melillo, SVP of Diversified’s Digital Media Group. “This new BrightSign integration now makes it possible to reboot, run scripts, and even control screens remotely—either on a 1:1 basis or by grouping players together for mass management. Remote screen control is a key reason Diversified is working with Moki, and having support for BrightSign players on the BSN.cloud Control Cloud platform gives us the single point of management we’ve always needed.”

BrightSign customers now have access to Moki’s advanced device monitoring and management features, including:

Manage up to tens of thousands of BrightSign players (as well as other hardware on the same network) from a single cloud-based platform

Perform common functions such as rebooting players, changing player settings, updating player firmware, and more

Exert remote control and take screenshots of BrightSign players active in the field

View detailed player information, including network status, hardware details, logs, and more

Configure and receive custom alerts, notifying network managers of critical issues

Ability to group players and manage them on a group level

View players on a map and interact with them based on their location

Create and assign custom user roles and permissions so that end users have conditional access to specific players

“The Moki/BrightSign collaboration is ideal for PatientPoint as we manage and grow our vast digital signage network,” said Scott Schemmel, CIO at PatientPoint. “The reliability of BrightSign’s hardware along with Moki’s high-touch support and technical expertise enabled us to breeze through deployment and manage our extensive network of patient-facing endpoints with ease.”