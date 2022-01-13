Brightline Promotes Erin Nath to U.S. Manager of AV Solutions

Brightline, a leading manufacturer of video lighting systems, has announced the promotion of Erin Nath to manager of AV solutions for the United States. It is the latest promotion within the company for Nath, who was most recently the company’s sales operation manager.

In her new role, Nath is responsible for AV sales for the company across the country. She’ll work closely on a daily basis with Brightline’s AV dealers and consultants to implement innovative video lighting solutions.

[SCN Stocking Stuffer: Brightline ZELo]

“Erin has really risen through the ranks at Brightline,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “Her attention to detail, willingness to help out with any project, and organizational skills have consistently kept our entire team on track. She has a deep knowledge of our product line and the AV industry in general. Our clientele always remark on her professionalism. We couldn’t be happier to start this year with her on board in such a high-profile position. It’s a role worthy of her skills and one where she’ll surely excel.”

With a BFA in technical theatre, Nath joined Brightline in 2006 as a lighting designer. She’s also held positions in project management, distribution training, and as the company’s Midwest regional sales manager.

Outside of her time with Brightline, Nath is a master electrician and worked as such at the renowned Merrimack Reparatory Theatre in Lowell, MA. At the City Theatre Company in Pittsburgh, she assisted the technical departments with pre-show production duties and served as a production assistant during several show runs.

“We’ve got an incredible product range this year, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our sales team as we showcase our solutions to existing and future customers. There’s also a clear opportunity for us to push into several new markets, which I’m eager to start,” said Nath. “Brightline has a wonderful work culture, where people are encouraged to think outside the box and contribute beyond their typical job responsibilities. I’m happy to continue my career at Brightline.”

Nath is based in Brightline’s Pittsburgh-based headquarters.