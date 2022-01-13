Theater Deploys Digital Signage to Attract Audiences Inside and Outside

As part of a move to a new state-of-the-art venue, Israel’s most popular theatre turned to Philips digital signage to revolutionize the way it communicates with audiences both inside and outside its auditorium, with the installation of 25 x high bright show-stopping screens.

A popular spot in the heart of Tel Aviv, the Beit Lessin Theater is one of the largest and most popular playhouses in Israel, entertaining locals with modern and unique plays since 1980. The award-winning theatre is renowned for its mix of culturally rich programmes that fuse artistic, social and contemporary statements covering the nuances and realities of life in Israel.

Attracting the country’s greatest talent, the Beit Lessin Theater also functions as a school for playwrights, helping beginners through to the more advanced in mastering their craft.

Choosing a Robust Digital Signage Solution

The theatre’s ever-growing popularity, fuelled by fantastic performances, significant cultural importance, and larger crowds, has resulted in the Beit Lessin Theater relocating to a brand-new, contemporary site in 2019.

The space features two impressive halls – one large and inviting, the other small and intimate—both with uncompromised viewing and equipped with advanced sound and lighting installations. To complete the perfect entertainment experience, the theatre needed a new state-of-the-art digital signage solution, robust enough to withstand direct sunlight, high climate temperatures, and continuous 24/7 operation.

To achieve its ambitions and high demands, Beit Lessin Theater partnered with PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage and professional TVs, together with global digital signage specialist, Screens TV, and NoviSign, for a custom solution to meet their unique needs.

Strategically Placed to Attract

To attract audience walkthrough, a suite of 4 x 55-inch Philips H-Line UHD displays were strategically placed facing the street from the panoramic glass front of the theatre. These ultra-high brightness displays were selected for their vibrant image quality in direct sunlight, ensuring maximum effectiveness and beautiful picture quality in any condition. The displays, which can be fully remotely managed and controlled, also provide peace of mind to the theatre, with FailOver technology meaning displays will always remain active.

Inside the theatre, 21 x 55-inch Philips D-Line displays equipped with built-in media players were selected and used to create an inspiring ‘wow’ effect for guests entering the auditorium.

With these displays, guests can learn about current and upcoming plays, as well as programme scheduling and ticket collection info. Custom software by NoviSign was configured to connect the entire suite of displays, allowing the theatre’s staff to update content instantly and easily throughout the day with both manual control and automatic scheduling.

Key benefits include:

Ultra-high brightness: Spectacular 2500 cd/m² brightness ensures high visibility and pure image quality in extreme sunlight.

Easy CMS integration: Content can be easily updated by Beit Lessin Theater staff using NoviSign’s custom content management system.

Brilliant previews: Plays come to life on each display with both static and animated content for a truly engaging experience.

Advanced scheduling: Multiple channels are utilised with unique playlists, day parting, take-over content and exclusive campaigns to further enhance the overall experience and red-carpet events.

Remote management: First and second line support is covered through remote management and diagnostics, whilst playback reports are also available for individual content channels.

Gadi Domb, CFO & founder of Screens TV, commented: “Marvellous image quality and impressive brightness in direct sunlight made Philips professional displays the perfect choice.”