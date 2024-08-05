Pro AV Newsmakers: Big News from Panasonic Connect and Global Partnerships

There wasn't a ton of movement in the world of Pro AV last week; however, there was a major announcement covered right here on AV Network.
Panasonic Connect announced that it has reached an agreement on a strategic capital partnership with ORIX Corporation in regard to the company’s projector business and related operations. The two companies plan to establish a new company to operate the business aiming for continued growth. This decision was made today at the board of directors meeting of Panasonic Holdings Corporation concerning the following details. You can get the in-depth details of the move by clicking or tapping here.
Now, on with the show.
People News
NextLevel Acoustics Hires Industry Veteran Mike Budd as Head of Business Development
NextLevel Acoustics added industry veteran Mike Budd to represent the company as head of business development. With 30-plus years of experience, Budd brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, leveraging his previous positions as the director of international sales at Triad Speakers, director of speaker products at Control4, and as the senior director of manufacturing operations at Snap One.
“Deciding to work with the NextLevel ream was not difficult, since I have been involved in providing custom-built speaker products my entire career," said Budd. "It is easy to appreciate the engineering and manufacturing of a higher quality audio product that includes thoughtful aesthetic considerations demanded by today’s CEDIA integrators and their clients. I look forward to working with our current and future partners to enhance their businesses while growing the NextLevel brand."
Royer Labs Appoints Dave Bryce VP of Sales and Marketing
Royer Labs appointed Dave Bryce to the position of VP sales and marketing. Bryce started with Royer Labs on June 1st and is stationed at the company’s headquarters in Burbank, CA.
In his new role with Royer Labs, Bryce is responsible for a variety of functions including overseeing and expanding Royer’s global sales network, managing the company’s marketing team strategies and execution, and providing market insight and product evaluation to the company’s executive management and R&D teams. Further, he will be interacting with Royer’s many close endorsement clients (engineers, producers, musicians, etc.) to continue Royer’s promotional/educational outreach to the pro audio community.
Bryce’s industry-veteran background and experience make him well-suited for his new responsibilities with Royer Labs. Prior to joining Royer, he served more than a decade as director of sales and marketing for cloud microphones.
Company News
Registration Now Open for the Arizona Audio Video Expo
The AZ Audio Video Expo registration is now open and free for all to attend on August 20-21 at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa, AZ. After its inaugural year in 2023, this show is back by popular demand and promises to be bigger and better for 2024.
Visitors will find over 60 manufacturer exhibits; seminars featuring industry topics and product categories; AVIXA credit workshops; and industry networking.
Pro AV Around the Globe
While AV Network focuses on its North American integrator and manufacturer news, there were some partnerships and news of note across seas.
- Atlona Amplifies Distribution Channel in Italy with ASIT: A value-added distributor familiar with Italy’s AV trends and diverse regional business cultures, ASIT’s recent establishment of a dedicated AV and IT integration business unit makes them an ideal fit to generate visibility for Atlona’s vast product line, including its networked AV and control solutions.
- EcoVista Achieves Carbon-Neutral Business Milestone: With operations in the United States and EMEA, the company's sustainability journey began when it was founded in 2023, with a commitment to embed environmental responsibility at the core of its business. By partnering with Planet Mark, a sustainability certification organization, EcoVista has implemented robust carbon tracking and offsetting measures across its operations and client projects.
- Neoti and True Performance Global Alliance: True Performance, from Kassel, Germany, and Neoti announced the formation of a powerful strategic alliance aimed at expanding market share and spreading the word about new LED display technology. As an engineering and technological innovator located in Kassel, True Performance has been developing display technology utilized by major brands since 1992, originally as EKTA/EKTA Vision. Neoti, a has served clients in the LED space for the past 17 years, with particular success in mission-critical environments.
- PlexusAV Signs Distribution Agreement with ATEC Pro: PlexusAV, the professional AV division of Sencore, has signed a distribution agreement with Austrian distributor ATEC Pro. ATEC Pro was founded in 2007 and has continually expanded its market presence since that time. As of today, ATEC Pro represents 16 international manufacturers in Austria, including Allen & Heath, Meyer Sound, Blaze Audio, Barco, AnalogWay, PureLink and many more.