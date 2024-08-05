Pro AV Newsmakers: Big News from Panasonic Connect and Global Partnerships

There wasn't a ton of movement in the world of Pro AV last week; however, there was a major announcement covered right here on AV Network.

Panasonic Connect announced that it has reached an agreement on a strategic capital partnership with ORIX Corporation in regard to the company’s projector business and related operations. The two companies plan to establish a new company to operate the business aiming for continued growth. This decision was made today at the board of directors meeting of Panasonic Holdings Corporation concerning the following details. You can get the in-depth details of the move by clicking or tapping here.

Now, on with the show.

People News

NextLevel Acoustics Hires Industry Veteran Mike Budd as Head of Business Development

NextLevel Acoustics added industry veteran Mike Budd to represent the company as head of business development. With 30-plus years of experience, Budd brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, leveraging his previous positions as the director of international sales at Triad Speakers, director of speaker products at Control4, and as the senior director of manufacturing operations at Snap One.

“Deciding to work with the NextLevel ream was not difficult, since I have been involved in providing custom-built speaker products my entire career," said Budd. "It is easy to appreciate the engineering and manufacturing of a higher quality audio product that includes thoughtful aesthetic considerations demanded by today’s CEDIA integrators and their clients. I look forward to working with our current and future partners to enhance their businesses while growing the NextLevel brand."

Royer Labs Appoints Dave Bryce VP of Sales and Marketing

Royer Labs appointed Dave Bryce to the position of VP sales and marketing. Bryce started with Royer Labs on June 1st and is stationed at the company’s headquarters in Burbank, CA.

In his new role with Royer Labs, Bryce is responsible for a variety of functions including overseeing and expanding Royer’s global sales network, managing the company’s marketing team strategies and execution, and providing market insight and product evaluation to the company’s executive management and R&D teams. Further, he will be interacting with Royer’s many close endorsement clients (engineers, producers, musicians, etc.) to continue Royer’s promotional/educational outreach to the pro audio community.

Bryce’s industry-veteran background and experience make him well-suited for his new responsibilities with Royer Labs. Prior to joining Royer, he served more than a decade as director of sales and marketing for cloud microphones.

Company News

Registration Now Open for the Arizona Audio Video Expo

The AZ Audio Video Expo registration is now open and free for all to attend on August 20-21 at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa, AZ. After its inaugural year in 2023, this show is back by popular demand and promises to be bigger and better for 2024.

Visitors will find over 60 manufacturer exhibits; seminars featuring industry topics and product categories; AVIXA credit workshops; and industry networking.

Pro AV Around the Globe

While AV Network focuses on its North American integrator and manufacturer news, there were some partnerships and news of note across seas.