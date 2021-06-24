Blustream Ships New Video Distribution Solution

The What: Blustream US is expanding its VoIP portfolio with the new Contractor Series IP50HD. With essentially no limitation on project size, the new flexible 1080p transmitter and receiver pair offer impressive installation opportunities for a range of commercial applications requiring robust HD video over IP support, such as command and control rooms, digital signage and workstation management installations.

The What Else: The Blustream Contractor HD Video over IP distribution platform delivers AV and control signals over a 1Gb network. Using the Blustream ACM200 control module, the IP50HD boasts simplified integration with third-party control platforms and uses the company’s Drag and Drop TV visual control application, ensuring a seamless experience during installation and for the end user. The IP50HD-TX 1080p HDMI transmitter and the IP50HD-RX 1080p HDMI video scaling receiver use H.265 compression technology to deliver HDMI, as well as bidirectional IR, RS-232, and USB/KVM up to 100 meters over a standard network architecture. The transmitter includes a HDMI loop-out for cascading to multiple devices. Both devices can be powered via PoE from the network switch or locally should the switch not support PoE.

The Bottom Line: With multiple configuration options available, Blustream’s multicast HD solution is designed to be ideal for both residential and commercial installations.