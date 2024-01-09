Bluefin International Unveils New Display Series for Digital Signage

Bluefin International has launched its new Flex-OS series. This new series was crafted to offer a blend of advanced technology, seamless performance, and flexible design, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications.
The Flex-OS series caters to a diverse range of applications across many verticals. In the retail sector, for example, it can help engage customers through visually appealing displays featuring thin bezels and dynamic content. Corporate offices benefit from enhanced communication and collaboration facilitated by informative signage. In healthcare, the series contributes to creating interactive displays that enhance patient experiences. In the hospitality industry, it effectively welcomes guests and disseminates information about services.
Additionally, it proves valuable in education, sports and entertainment, public venues, transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors, showcasing its versatility across many sectors. With its comprehensive features, versatile design, and future-proof capabilities, the Flex-OS series was designed to enhance the digital signage experience.
[Digital Signage, Analytics Solutions Help Walmart Capture Shopper Information]
Key Features to Know
- A modern thin-bezel design that delivers high-quality visuals and reliable performance.
- Finished housing available in a range of sizes from 27-55 inches, as well as ultrawide options from 20.9-49.1 inches for touch and non-touch options.
- An integrated System on Chip (SoC) provides processing capabilities and eliminates the need for additional hardware and simplifying installation. Choose from Android, BrightSign or Linux.
- Flex-OS series offers a future-proof HDMI override that provides flexibility to use an external device connected to your display, ensuring compatibility as future technologies improve. The HDMI input allows for easy connection to a variety of devices, making it easy to display content from any source.
- Flexible inventory offerings. Bluefin stocks the core Flex-OS displays and offers light assembly in Georgia for a variety of operating systems including Android, Linux and BrightSign, or simply use the HDMI for maximum flexibility. In-stock and ready to ship now.
- The Flex-OS series can come pre-loaded with BrightSign software, providing users with a powerful and easy-to-use platform for creating and managing their digital signage content.