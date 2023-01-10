Digital Signage Visionary Frank Pisano Takes the Helm at Bluefin

Bluefin International (opens in new tab) has hired long-time industry veteran, Frank Pisano as CEO. Pisano is an experienced leader in the audiovisual, digital signage, and technology infrastructure industries, and brings 20-plus years of client leadership, strategic sales, operational know-how, and revenue performance to the Bluefin team.

“The Bluefin team has gained a champion whose energy and vision is contagious," said Bluefin owner, Randy Guy. "I’ve admired Frank’s drive, cultural impact, and team-forward approach and know his determination and abilities will propel Bluefin to a new level. We are ecstatic to have him on our team and look forward to all the great things 2023 has in store for our organization."

Tasked with leading the company into a new era, Pisano will advance the strategic positioning and differentiation of the company, so its competitive edge is razor sharp. Bluefin is known for its customizable solutions for signage and digital communications, and Pisano will prioritize ensuing the offering is more accessible to new markets/verticals, new channels, and offer a fresh take on partner strategy.

“I’m thrilled to lead Bluefin to the next level with a go to market strategy that includes engineering innovation and unleashing key insights that will make our brand a superpower that generates demand with end-users and partners alike,” said Pisano.