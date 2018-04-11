Blue Sky Integrated Technologies Transitions to Neurilink Brand

Blue Sky Integrated Technologies is rebranding under the Neurilink banner; the change comes as part of a planned transition after the organizations joined forces last September.

According to Neurilink, while the Blue Sky team remains the same, shifting to Neurilink will establish the foundation for a consistent customer experience.

Neurilink CEO Michael Fornander

“Blue Sky has 15 years of experience serving the Seattle Pro-AV market,” said Neurilink CEO Michael Fornander. “They’ve developed a reputation for a hands-on customer experience that we’ll continue building on.”

The joining of Neurilink and Blue Sky Integrated Technologies has created a robust AV resource for customers throughout the Northwest U.S. Neurilink offers AV planning, design, installation, and support for enterprise, healthcare, education, and government organizations.