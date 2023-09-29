Blue Diamond Turns to Interactive Kiosk Solution to Enhance Customer Experience

Blue Diamond, which has a portfolio of tractor attachments, wanted to find an easy-to-navigate way to engage its customers in retail environments. With the help of Red Dot Digital Media and its partner, spinTouch, Blue Diamond has an interactive kiosk solution that is doing just that.

The kiosks are a one-stop shop for Blue Diamond customers. They help customers search and filter to find their chosen product, while also enabling them to learn more, watch product videos, scan a QR code to download product spec sheets to their mobile device, and even call the Blue Diamond support line in real time by scanning a QR code on the kiosk’s display. This customer-driven workflow allows them to self-educate and even contact Blue Diamond directly without the need for salesperson intervention.

Red Dot built a robust and intuitive CMS solution that features a custom script that automatically scans the Blue Diamond website to pull appropriately tagged product data directly from the website into the kiosk’s CMS. This workflow automation alone saved Blue Diamond hundreds of hours by eliminating the need to manually enter product data into the kiosks. And while the kiosks automatically pull content from the Blue Diamond website, the user experience is uniquely tailored to the retail environment and gives customers an intuitive path to familiarize themselves with Blue Diamond’s diverse portfolio of tractor attachments.

Additionally, store personnel can easily adjust individual kiosks to display certain products and hide others based on regional availability. For example, stores located in the Midwest can ensure that farming equipment is displayed in their predominantly agricultural region, while attachments such as snowplows are displayed in stores located in regions that experience significant annual snowfall.

(Image credit: Red Dot Digital Media)

“Red Dot was the ideal partner to tame the complexities of this project and deliver an interactive kiosk that gives Blue Diamond the ultimate flexibility in how their retailers attach kiosks to their respective networks,” said Paul Hashemi, founder and CTO of spinTouch. “Thanks to Red Dot’s expertise working within the BrightSign ecosystem, the kiosks can be hardwired into the network, connected wirelessly via WiFi or even connected via cellular using the BrightSign Mobile solution. Offering this trio of network connectivity options gives retailers the utmost flexibility in where they place kiosks, ensuring they fit seamlessly into the layout of the stores, and deliver the most informative value to customers as well as store personnel.”

Red Dot also created a powerful analytics platform that collects data from each kiosk and helps Blue Diamond monitor how frequently customers interact with the kiosks, and which pages attract the most engagement. This helps Blue Diamond understand which products reliably attract the most customers, with the ability to adjust merchandising to maximize each customer interaction.

Each kiosk features a 49-inch touch-interactive display connected to a BrightSign XT1144 media player. While Blue Diamond initially considered using Android devices proposed by another vendor, they ultimately chose the BrightSign media player because it was faster and more responsive to touch and delivered faster page scrolls than the Android-based solution.

Because reliable internet connectivity was a challenge at some locations, Red Dot chose to integrate BrightSign Mobile, which enables cellular internet connectivity and eliminates the need for hardwired Ethernet connections. Additionally, each kiosk was also deployed with Wi-Fi and hardwired options in the event that Blue Diamond needed to rely on alternative sources of internet connectivity.