Blizzard Introduces Motif Atelier 16FX, 8FX

The What: Blizzard the Motif Atelier 16FX and 8FX, next-generation LED linear wash lights.

Blizzard's Motif Atelier 16FX

The What Else: With two sizes, 1-meter (16FX) and 0.5-meter (8FX), the AtelierTM offers RGB+WW 4-in-1 color mixing and pixel effects via 15W, individually controllable high output LEDs. It mimics tungsten-source lighting to produce soft, warm white tones or add more warmth to the blend of any RGB mixed color. Motif Atelier’s asymmetrical 10x40° optics are suited for vertical wash applications along walls, scrims, and other boundaries. It projects a 10° soft edge when parallel to minimize spill away. When perpendicular, Atelier’s 40° angle along the long axis mixes individual LEDs into a homogeneous wash or allows multiple swaths of color to overlap for spectacular gradients and pixel effects.

Blizzard's Motif Atelier 8FX

The IP65-rated wash lights can withstand the harshest environments and feature DMX connectors and powerCON TRUE1-compatible power connectors with sealing rubber covers. The durable housing has a fanless, natural convection cooled design.

The Bottom Line: The Blizzard Motif Atelier 16FX and 8FX are available for pre-order now through any Blizzard authorized dealer or online at blizzardpro.com.