Blaze Audio Unveils Four New 8-Channel Power Amplifiers

Introducing the new PowerZone Connect 8-channel Power Amplifiers from Blaze Audio. These four new amplifiers—the PowerZone Connect 508, 1008, 4008, and 6008—are powered by Pascal UMAC Class-D technology for a reliable and efficient system configuration.

The PowerZone Connect 508/1008 are both available in 1RU, while the PowerZone Connect 4008/6008 form factors are available in 2RU. These new 8-channel amplifiers can power both conventional low-impedance loudspeakers—with the 508 and 1008 at 4Ω to 16Ω and the 4008 and 6008 at 2Ω to 16Ω —as well as constant voltage transformer-coupled loudspeakers. Automatic power-sharing technology enables proportional distribution in both Lo-Z and Hi-Z modes.

All models also incorporate Blaze Audio’s versatile DSP web app controller, PowerZone Control, for intuitive system setup. The PowerZone Connect 8-channel amplifiers range from 500W to 6000W, with the PowerZone Connect 4008 and 6008 exceeding 3000W—making these two amplifiers the first Blaze Audio models to reach this power rating.

A deep feature set make the amplifiers ideal for a variety of use cases. They offer eight balanced Euroblock inputs and eight unbalanced RCA Phono inputs; include S/PDIF digital audio I/O with routing that can be configured via the PowerZone Control web app; a configurable GPIO (General Purpose I/O); and eight configurable loudspeaker outputs that utilize Euroblock connectors.

The PowerZone Connect 8-channel amplifiers include support for Blaze Audio’s PowerZone Control web app. PowerZone Control facilitates effortless customization of even the most challenging audio/voice systems and provides adept management of multiple DSP configurations. This includes multi-zone setup, input mixing, priority and ducking, input and output EQ, S/PDIF output routing, high-pass filter, loudspeaker management and presets, delay, and more—making it ideally suited to the demanding requirements of advanced system installations such as retail stores, restaurants, hotels, educational facilities, theatres, bars, cafes, fitness and sports venues, hospitality spaces, and facilities with multiple meeting/conference rooms.