Blaze Audio Announces Its U.S. Representatives Network.

Blaze Audio (opens in new tab) introduced its network of manufacturer representatives for the U.S. territory. With seven sales organizations, obtaining information or placing orders within any region is quick and easy.

“The seven representative firms that handle Blaze Audio are knowledgeable, well-trained, and highly regarded professionals in our industry," said Kevin Wilkin, Blaze Audio’s executive sales director, on the rep firms representing Blaze Audio in the United States. I believe we have assembled a great team that will help our company grow and prosper. All of us at Blaze Audio are proud of the team working with us and we are very optimistic about the direction the company is taking.”

NORTHEAST: The Northeast region, including New York, Northern New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, is covered by the John B. Anthony Co. of Fairfield, NJ. The company principal is Angelo Fecci, CPA.

MID-ATLANTIC: The Healy Group of Glen Allen, VA represents Blaze Audio throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, DC. The company is managed and directed by Chris Healy.

OHIO VALLEY: For those in Western Pennsylvania and the upper Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, and Kentucky, Blaze Audio sales are covered by Techrep Marketing of North Ridgeville, OH. The region is directed by company president Ted Bahas.

SOUTHEAST: The Southeastern United States is represented by Quest Marketing of Miami Beach, FL. Directed by company president John Saviano, Quest Marketing represents Blaze Audio throughout Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.

CENTRAL: Bormann Marketing of Hopkins, MN represents Blaze Audio throughout the central United States, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. Bormann Marketing is directed by president Jon Bormann.

MOUNTAIN: Mountain AV Marketing of Meza, AZ handles Blaze Audio throughout the U.S. Mountain Region, including Eastern Montana, Wyoming, Southeastern Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. The company is owned and operated by Chris Henley.

WEST: In the Western United States, including western Montana, Northwestern Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Hawaii, and California, Blaze Audio is represented by Sonic Sales of Encinitas, California. The company guided by principal Josh Carruthers.

In addition to the seven aforementioned territories, the states of Arizona and New Mexico are managed directly by Wilkin.