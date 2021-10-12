Blackmagic Design Unveils Blackmagic Studio Cameras

The What: Now available from Blackmagic Design is family of Blackmagic Studio Cameras for live production. The compact, all-in-one design will help a wider range of live production customers who need cameras with professional features that are also fast to set up on location. Blackmagic Studio Cameras include design features such as carbon fiber-reinforced polycarbonate and large, integrated 7-inch viewfinders. The cameras' light weight makes them easier to transport and set up than traditional studio cameras.

The What Else: Blackmagic Studio Cameras have the same features as large studio cameras, miniaturized into a single compact and portable design. Plus with digital film camera dynamic range and color science, the cameras can handle extremely difficult lighting conditions while producing cinematic looking images. The sensor features an ISO up to 25,600 so customers can create amazing images even in dimly lit venues. Advanced features include talkback, tally, camera control, built in color corrector, Blackmagic RAW recording to USB disks and much more.

While Blackmagic Studio Camera is designed for live production, it's not limited to use with a live switcher. That's because it records Blackmagic RAW to USB disks, so it can be used in any situation where customers use a tripod. The large seven-inch viewfinder makes it ideal for work such as chat shows, television production, broadcast news, sports, education, conference presentations and even weddings. The large bright display with side handles, touch screen and physical controls makes it easy to track shots while being comfortable to use for long periods of time.

Unlike consumer cameras, the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro model has SDI connections that include talkback so the switcher operator can communicate with cameras during live events. That means the director can talk to the camera operators to guide shot selection, eliminating the problem where all cameras could have the same shot, at the same time. The talkback connector is built into the side of the camera and supports standard 5-pin XLR broadcast headsets.

The Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro model supports connecting cameras via a single Ethernet cable. Traditional broadcast studio cameras use SMPTE fiber to communicate and power cameras, however SMPTE fiber is very expensive. Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro model has 10G Ethernet as an alternative to SMPTE fiber so it's much lower cost.

Blackmagic Studio Cameras have lots of different power options. All models have a common 12V DC locking power connector so the cable won't be accidentally pulled out. However if users are using a single Ethernet cable to connect to the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro model, then the whole camera and its accessories can be powered from the Ethernet connection. The Blackmagic Studio Converter has a large power supply that adds PoE power to the Ethernet cable so customers don't need any power connection to the camera.

The Bottom Line: These new studio cameras are built on all the knowledge and customer feedback from the original Blackmagic Studio Cameras. These new models have been designed to be high-end cameras, not entry level cameras. They might be small and self-contained, but the features such as the built in 10G Ethernet, low light capability and professional viewfinder design make them very high-end cameras for high-end work.