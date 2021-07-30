Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K

Blackmagic Design has expanded its Blackmagic Web Presenter family with a 4K model.

Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K is outfitted with an upgraded Ultra HD resolution H.264 encoder for live streaming in native Ultra HD. The device features a compact design that includes a 12G-SDI input with downconverter, so customers can select to stream in 1080p HD or 2160p Ultra HD resolutions. Like previous generations of the technology, Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K simulates a USB webcam when connected to computers; and the USB webcam feature supports 1080p HD or 2160p Ultra HD resolutions.

Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $695.

As a self-contained streaming solution—which includes a hardware encoder, software for connecting to streaming platforms, and network connections—it is able to stream directly via Ethernet to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. Setup is easy, as the Web Presenter Utility software lets customers select the streaming platform and update the streaming key.

Connect a mobile phone to Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K for streaming over mobile data. (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Users need only connect an SDI video source such as a live production switcher or a camera, then connect to the internet via the built-in Ethernet connection. For redundancy, may also stream by connecting a 5G or 4G Apple or Android mobile device to use mobile data. Blackmagic Web Presenter will auto detect when a phone is connected and switch its internet connection to use it. Customers can select Ethernet or phone priority, which makes phone internet backup fully automatic.

Its built-in USB connections work like a simple webcam source, so customers can connect a computer and use any video or streaming software, or even Skype or Zoom. The software is “tricked” into thinking the web presenter is a common webcam, but it’s really a broadcast-quality SDI video source. That guarantees compatibility with any video software in full resolution 1080 HD or even 2160p Ultra HD quality, depending on the model. Web Presenter works with any video software including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Open Broadcaster, and XSplit Broadcaster.

Blackmagic Web Presenter includes a feature-rich technical monitoring output. The graphics-based monitoring output includes a video view, audio meters with accurate ballistics, trend graphs for codec data rates and cache fill, plus a summary of the streaming settings and detailed SDI technical information. The technical monitoring output works in full 1080 HD and outputs to both SDI and HDMI. That means customers can use an SDI router for monitoring multiple units, or connect a simple HDMI TV.

Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K includes Web Presenter Utility. (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The Blackmagic Web Presenter Utility software provides a single place to manage multiple web presenters and to update the settings and software. Simply plug directly into the front of the web presenter’s USB connection, or connect over Ethernet for remote configuration.

Blackmagic Web Presenter includes a 12G-SDI input with support for all HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. The included 12G-SDI loop output allows customers to loop video through more than one Web Presenter, if necessary, to stream to multiple services.

Blackmagic Web Presenter features Teranex conversion technology on the SDI input. The device takes the incoming HD or Ultra HD input signal and automatically converts it to 1080p HD or 2160p60 Ultra HD, depending on the model, which is then sent to the hardware H.264 encoder for streaming.

While Blackmagic Web Presenter can send video to a wide range of streaming services, it can also be used as a private broadcast SDI video link between studios. The ATEM Streaming Bridge is a video converter that lets customers receive the H.264 stream from Blackmagic Web Presenter and then convert it back to SDI video. This means customers can send video between remote locations across their local Ethernet network, or via the internet globally. That’s all possible due to the built-in H.264 hardware codec that decodes the Web Presenter stream.

Blackmagic Web Presenter is based on the modular Teranex Mini design, allowing desktop or rack use. The device is 5.5 inches wide, which means customers can mount three in a single rack unit, which is useful when customers need to stream to multiple independent services simultaneously. Customers may also combine Blackmagic Web Presenter with other products, such as the ATEM Television Studio HD switcher, for a live production and streaming solution in a single rack unit.

