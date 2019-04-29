Black Box Previews InfoComm 2019 Offerings

At InfoComm 2019, Black Box will showcase its solutions for modern IP-based and 4K AV visualization and distribution. The company will highlight its portfolio of products and its ability to tailor highly individualized pro AV systems, informed by decades of experience and backed by an international team of application engineers. The Black Box team will demonstrate solutions for video walls, digital signage, and control rooms.

Scroll through the gallery below for a preview of Black Box products to be shown at InfoComm 2019.

Image 1 of 3 Radian Flex Radian Flex is a fully software-based video wall processing platform that delivers future-proof flexibility and scalability for digital signage, corporate, education, and mission-critical visualization applications. The software from Black Box makes it easy to display high-quality content from multiple sources across multiscreen display walls in any imaginable configuration. Users simply add, move, resize, and change content on the Radian Flex interface, and those changes are reflected in real time on the target video wall, distributed visualization system, or other display devices. Radian Flex supports an unlimited number of inputs, screens, and endpoints. Image 2 of 3 iCompel At InfoComm 2019, Black Box will demonstrate how its iCompel interactive digital signage platform with system-on-chip technology empowers users to build eye-catching signage, stream content from websites, and visualize timetables, events, and wayfinding or emergency messages. Users can play, upload, and share images, presentations, videos, and audio media files on any HDMI screen. The platform supports 4K Ultra HD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based content. To facilitate updates and system management, iCOMPEL allows for remote device management and configuration and provides on-screen diagnostics and error alerts. Image 3 of 3 Emerald Unified KVM-Over-IP Platform The Emerald KVM-over-IP product family provides the flexibility and network security essential to state-of-the-art KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) extension and switching. At InfoComm 2019, Black Box will feature the Emerald 4K and Emerald SE (Standard Edition) transmitter-receiver pairs for connecting workstations with remote computers and servers over distances up to 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, or even farther over IP. It allows extension and switching of video (DisplayPort or DVI), transparent USB 2.0, bidirectional analog audio, and serial signals across any combination and number of physical and virtual servers.

These solutions, and more, can be seen at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 2673.