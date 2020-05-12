Topics

Big Proctor (Inside Higher Ed)

"Online proctoring has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, and so too have concerns about the practice, in which students take exams under the watchful eyes (human or automated) of third-party programs."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As classes shifted to remote instruction, some schools turned to third party online proctoring vendors to curb cheating during assessment, but here's the thing: for students who have been displaced during a global pandemic, having a stranger watch them while they take a test can be invasive. Rethinking assessment and making it more empathetic feels like a more holistic alternative.