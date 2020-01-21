Biamp to Present on Creating Engaging Live Events at ISE 2020

Jim Seretis, consultant liaison and business development manager for Australia and New Zealand at Biamp, will lead an AVIXA FlashTrack session titled “The New X Factor to Creating Dynamic and Engaging Live Events” on Feb. 11 from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. at ISE 2020 Stand 13-N110 at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in the Netherlands.

Jim Seretis (Image credit: Biamp)

[Download the North American Guide to ISE 2020]

In the session, Seretis will explain the barriers of traditional microphone technology when used in live events. He will address these problems from the perspective of a presenter or moderator as well as an audience member. Seretis will then share how AV integrators can transform live events using the most common technology available today: the smartphone.

“Clear communication and engaged audiences are critical to successful events, and we are pleased that Jim will be able to share how to improve the event experience for both moderators and audiences alike,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. “Until recently, there has been a huge gap in the technology that allows audience members and presenters to effectively and efficiently communicate with each other. Biamp Crowd Mics is the solution that makes this possible, in a simple, streamlined, and intuitive way.”

At ISE 2020, Biamp will present a number of new solutions from across its product portfolio that address venue requirements for retail and hospitality, outdoor stadiums and large venues, conference rooms, building infrastructure, and more. Biamp’s product lineup will be on display at Stand 3-B90 and Stand 1-H140.

