Biamp Launches New Charitable Leadership Committee and Grant Program

Biamp is helping strengthen communities where people work, play, and live by maximizing the company's giving and volunteer opportunities. Through Biamp's charitable leadership committee, the company will align and broaden its support of global organizations that share Biamp's vision of encouraging the discovery of audiovisual technology and engineering and enhancing the lives of those in need. The committee will be responsible for managing Biamp's new grant program, volunteer programming, and employee matching.

Biamp's Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls (Image credit: Biamp)

"Our mission is to connect people through extraordinary experiences, not only in the AV industry but in the community as well," said Rashid Skaf, Biamp president, CEO, and co-chairman. "By strengthening our charitable leadership committee, which oversees our new grant and employee matching programs, we are pursuing a mission to ignite even more positive change. I'm incredibly proud of the initiative and generosity of our team members. It's because of them that Biamp has been able to truly make a difference."

Biamp's charitable leadership committee will oversee the new grant program. Organizations within the underserved community and the AV industry can apply for a grant from Biamp's new program and, based on their qualifications, receive between $500 and $10,000. The committee will also help promote volunteer opportunities for internal employees and streamline employee matching. In the past, Biamp has supported several causes, including Rock 'n' Roll Camp for Girls, Biamp PDX Jazz Festival, Theater in the Grove, Young Audiences, Shared_Studios, and Habitat for Humanity.

Beginning Feb. 1, the grant application will be available online at biamp.com/company/community-involvement.