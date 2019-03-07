Biamp Hires New VP of Operations

Biamp has appointed John Major as the company's new vice president of operations. In this role, Major will oversee all elements of the company's supply chain, manufacturing, and order fulfillment—ensuring that excellence in quality remains central to the company's customer value proposition and global growth strategy. According to the company, the tight control and high flexibility provided by having direct management of its manufacturing process enables Biamp to offer shorter lead times for customer orders, guarantee consistently high quality levels, and maintain more effective cost and inventory management.

"Biamp is one of the few sizeable technology companies still manufacturing in Oregon," said Rashid Skaf, president and CEO at Biamp. "John's 35 years of experience will drive continuous improvement across operations and help us make the most of this unique, powerful asset. He possesses incredible insights into both the technology industry and manufacturing processes that will help Biamp's manufacturing operations keep pace with the company's rapid product line expansion and overall business growth."

"Joining a dynamic company like Biamp is an incredible opportunity," said Major. "As a well-established, industry-leading brand, it's easy to admire what the company has accomplished and its future potential. I'm excited to be part of the leadership team that will write Biamp's next chapter."

Prior to joining Biamp, Major established the Portland-based professional services firm Summit Core Strategies LLC, which supports clients in developing and implementing manufacturing and supply chain strategies that align to the needs of their businesses. His philosophy of continuous improvement is based on the fusion of strategy deployment, lean thinking, six sigma structured problem solving, and kaizen methodology, which he refined and deployed while serving as vice president of operations or similar roles at companies like Radisys, Planar, Tektronix, and Xerox. Major is a founding member of the Northwest Center for Performance Excellence, a collaborative of industry experts and academic institutions dedicated to driving business performance through process excellence.