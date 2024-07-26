Better Audio for Batters (and Fans) at the New Taipei Dome

Opened in December 2023, the new Taipei Dome, located in the heart of the Taiwanese capital, is an indoor arena designed to accommodate baseball—beginning with Chinese Professional Baseball League matches during the 2024 season—and entertainment in an integrated mixed-use facility. Production specialist Ming Yang Lighting and Sound deployed CODA Audio’s flagship AiRAY system, supplied by CODA’s Taiwan distributor Orpheus Acoustics, to amp things up for 40,000 fans for baseball games and 58,000 concert goers at the venue.

The system proved to be a huge success in a high pressure environment. Strict safety protocols relating to the use of the arena’s field meant that the production team had to assemble the loudspeaker ground stacks between the conclusion of the game and the start of the concert. No equipment could be placed onto the field during the game, and no dollies or carts were permitted on the field during set-up in order to protect the playing surface. This gave the crew only fifteen minutes to manually handle all the loudspeaker ground stack units from storage areas into their precise positions.

[A New Virtual Production Studio Has Meptik and WWE Is Ready to Rumble]

(Image credit: Coda Audio)

As well as the premium audio quality obtainable from CODA’s flagship AiRAY system, the ultra-compact size and light weight of the units was a great advantage to the team, making the pressurized setup quick and easy to handle. Audio specialist Clark Chan who has a strong relationship with Orpheus Acoustics, designed the system, using CODA’s System Optimiser prediction software to plot the optimum loudspeaker positions for the best coverage.



“The AiRAY system sounded amazing," said Chan. "Its power, quality and compactness made it perfect for this job, removing a lot of stress. CODA’s System Optimiser is very intuitive to use and the sound field simulation proved to be very precise. I’d recommend it to everyone and look forward to using it again in a variety of applications.”

[The NBA Goes LED—You Have to See the Video Court for the 2024 All-Star Game]

(Image credit: CODA Audio)

The system at the Taipei Dome comprised four stacks of four AiRAY used in conjunction with two SCP dual 18-inch sensor controlled subs and a further two stacks of four AiRAY with one SC2 sensor controlled dual 15-inch bass extension. Three CODA Audio LINUS T-RACK units each containing three LINUS14D amplifiers powered the system.



“I think the benchmark for this kind of event has been set by CODA Audio," Andy Chen of Orpheus Acoustics concluded. "The system sounded exceptional, and its compact characteristics made it a dream to work with for the guys setting it up in such a short space of time. Clark Chan’s expertise coupled with System Optimiser’s accuracy and reliability contributed hugely as well. We hope that CODA will be the choice for many more events of this kind at the Taipei Dome.”