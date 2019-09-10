Best Practices for Cloud-Based Data Backup in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities handle a plethora of data, from private student and faculty information to intellectual property related to research contracts. That means they must have a solid recovery system in place to ensure any disruptions will not endanger campus data."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often, a successful implementation of any type begins with asking the right questions upfront. EdTech Magazine walks us through key considerations around cloud-based backup systems, like defining a purpose and thinking through access, to help institutions make the leap.