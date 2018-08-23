BenQ Introduces RM Series of Interactive Flat Panels

The What: BenQ has introduced two new 4K ultra-high-definition interactive flat panels (IFPs) specifically designed for the classroom.

The What Else: Like modern smartphones that automatically turn off blue light, BenQ's IFPs can help reduce potential damage using the company's certified low-blue-light, flicker-free, and anti-glare technologies so educators can create the healthiest possible teaching environment. BenQ's Low Blue Light technology senses when someone is close to the panel and adjusts the light, minimizing blue light exposure and providing a healthier alternative to other LED displays. Certified under TÜV Rheinland, the highest standards body for technical services and technology safety, BenQ IFPs give school administrators confidence that their educators and students are exposed to as little blue light as possible in the classroom.

BenQ's Education IFPs feature advanced touch enhancement, which automatically converts handwriting to legible text, numbers, forms, and drawings. The panels allow 10 simultaneous points of touch. This enables students and teachers to work at the board using two pens simultaneously or using its brush mode that allows creative collaboration with paint brushes or other instruments. A floating toolbar grants quick access to the most-used tools including screen capture, eraser, pen, and whiteboard, increasing efficiency in the classroom. And when lessons are over, screen annotations can be saved as PDF or PNG files onto a USB drive or internal memory, printed, and shared via QR code, helping students commit the material to memory.

Instant plug and play eliminates the hassles of complicated setup by simply connecting to a PC via USB. Teachers can also wirelessly broadcast images, audio, and even HD-quality video from mobile devices with switching between up to 16 participant devices with the InstaQShare app. A blank setting allows teachers to darken the screen, so students can remain focused during instructions, while a freeze feature enables well-timed capture of screen grabs from videos or to highlight the screen itself. BenQ also incorporates several recommended Android apps, taking the guesswork out of finding content and simplifying updates and downloading. Finally, BenQ IFPs come with website control features that block certain websites, preventing students from accessing inappropriate content.

The RM Series features Multiple Display Administrator capabilities that allows operators to remotely control display on/off time or backlight via LAN or RS-232. This software also enables IT managers to control not only IFPs, but also projectors from BenQ and other manufacturers from the same platform.

The Bottom Line: The new RM Series includes the 65" RM6501K and 75" RM7501K IFPs, which allow teachers to tap into the possibilities of the interactive classroom. Putting students' health first, the RM Series IFPs feature TÜV-certified low-blue-light and flicker-free technologies, protecting students' eyes from blue light emissions and flicker that may cause adverse health effects.