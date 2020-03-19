Barstool Sports Forms Technology Partnership With Yamaha UC

Yamaha Unified Communications has announced a partnership with Barstool Sports, a sports and lifestyle multimedia company, to deploy its portfolio of conferencing solutions in the media company’s new headquarters in New York. Yamaha UC is also sponsoring Barstool’s podcasts and videos, targeting the company’s millions of monthly subscribers, which include end users as well as IT and AV professionals. With this strategic partnership, Yamaha UC aims to bring greater awareness of how its solutions can enhance the meeting experience.

“We have people not only in the office but also out in the field,” said Pete Overmyer, head of media technology and production at Barstool. “It’s vital that we are able to quickly and easily communicate with them, whether that’s in meetings at headquarters or on a sales call taken on the road. Yamaha UC’s commitment to quality and its support reflects the same values of the Barstool brand.”

Yamaha UC provided the company with a customized conference package to address a variety of meeting spaces. The sales team was provided with YVC-200 portable USB + Bluetooth personal speakerphones. Sales members can pair the portable conference phone with their laptop or mobile device via USB or Bluetooth for enhanced audio. Yamaha UC’s Revolabs FLX UC 1000/1500 USB and VoIP conference phones were installed in 10 private call rooms and four conference rooms in the new facility, meeting Barstool’s criteria for simple, effective, and clear communication and collaboration. In addition, two CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration Bars were installed.

Barstool is also currently testing Yamaha UC’s latest solutions, the SIP CS-700 Video Sound Bar and the ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar and Collaboration Kit. The SIP model of the CS-700 integrates PBX and UC applications, allowing Barstool to bridge telephone calls and web conferences while achieving the same high-quality audio from all communication channels from one system. The Yamaha Collaboration Kit bundles the ESB-1080 Enterprise Sound Bar with an AI wide-angle USB camera from Huddly, a leading manufacturer of AI-powered conference cameras.

“Barstool’s audience is made up of commercial AV users who are wrestling with evolving workplace and technology meeting expectations,” said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. “By partnering with the company, we can reach those users and educate them on the benefits of UC technology that delivers intuitive and superior quality meetings. The deployment at Barstool’s headquarters is the perfect use case for them to learn more.”