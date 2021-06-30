Barco Unveils New UniSee LCD Videowall

The What: Barco is unveiling the next generation of its high-brightness Barco UniSee LCD video wall. This is the last step in the full LCD video wall portfolio renewal, after the introduction of the new Barco UniSee 500, OverView KVD-5521C and OverView LVD-5521C. This new generation builds on the unique strengths of Barco UniSee and further optimizes the state-of-the-art image quality for use in a broader range of applications.

The What Else: Updating the high brightness Barco UniSee to the next generation means another step-up in image quality. With an improved color performance under wide viewing angles and proprietary local dimming technology enhancing local contrast (improving contrast with dark backgrounds and reducing power consumption), Barco UniSee is suited for use in even more applications (including control rooms, corporate lobbies, television studios, boardrooms and experience centers). Barco’s Sense X automatic calibration technology is further enhanced, perfecting the intra tile and full wall uniformity. The patented UniSee Mount solution keeps ensuring precise and uniform seams whatever the size and the age of the wall.

The Bottom Line: Barco also further evolved the deployment and serviceability of the platform, making it easier for partners to get the wall up and running and keeping it operational with minimum interrupts. Introducing the Video Wall Management Suite allows resellers and managed service providers to monitor and manage the complete installed base from a central location. This solution comes free of charge during the warranty period and can be extended with a service contract or subscription offer.