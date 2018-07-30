B-Tech Releases Angled Bracket for Video Walls and Menu Boards

The What: B-Tech AV Mounts, a designer and manufacturer of AV mounting solutions, has released an angled bracket that allows for creative, curved installations using their System X mounting technology.

The What Else: Named the BT8390-AAC (Angle Adjustment Connector), the bracket fixes between two System X rails to provide an angled joint with angle capability up to 45°.In addition to B-Tech’s angle adjustment connector, their BT8333 curved menu board and new range of curved video wall stands are soon to be made available. The BT8373, BT8374, BT8375 and BT8376 utilize B-Tech’s range of bases to give freestanding, mobile and bolt down options and are pre-configured with B-Tech’s angled bracket, empowering installers with an ‘out of the box’ curved video wall solution.

The Bottom Line: The product has been engineered by B-Tech to meet the demand for the growing number of displays being installed with curved configurations. BT8390-AAC is ideal for assembling video walls and menu boards in curved configurations and is available now from stock.