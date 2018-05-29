B-Tech AV Mounts Expand Global Footprint With Americas Launch

B-Tech AV Mounts, award-winning designer and manufacturer of AV mounting solutions, is pleased to announce its global expansion into the North American market with the addition of B-Tech AV Mounts LLC to the global B-Tech International Group.

B-Tech has enjoyed sales in the US and Canada for nearly 30 years via distribution companies and OEM partners, and has decided to extend its global footprint by launching its brand and full product range in the USA and Canada. Lengthy research and feedback from industry collaborators and partners has highlighted significant demand for the same B-Tech products that have already proved successful across EMEA and APAC markets. The company is the current holder of the coveted AV Awards ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ crown and sees now as the perfect time to offer its same high levels of service on the other side of the Atlantic.

‘B-Tech Americas’ will serve North, Central and South America and the company will proudly be exhibiting at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas in June – the company’s first appearance on US soil since 2008. B-Tech has taken part in various international InfoComm Shows around the world, including Europe, China, UAE and India.

B-Tech International managing director, Matt Bennett, said: “Most of the AV industry in the US already knows the mounting behemoths that serve the US market. B-Tech AV Mounts are here to offer an award-winning alternative to these giants.”

He adds: “Although B-Tech was formed over 45 years ago in the UK and has been exporting for 30 years, it is only over the past 7 years that we have grown our global footprint. The success that we have found, from the UK to Australia and everywhere in-between, has demonstrated the qualities that the B-Tech AV Mounts brand stands for and the solutions we bring to the industry.”

Stock is already on the ground in the US and more distribution partners are being appointed.

Mr Bennett added: “We welcome the opportunity to meet you at InfoComm, to demonstrate all the benefits that B-Tech can offer to you and your business.”

For more information, contact americas@btechavmounts.com or visit www.btechavmounts.com.