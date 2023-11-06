B-Tech AV Mounts, Absen Form Eco-Partnership Agreement

Absen and B-Tech AV Mounts have partnered to to deliver standardized, comprehensive, and consistent deployment of solutions and support strategies to global customers. Both parties agree to adopt a collaborative approach to their technical, sales, and marketing activities to elevate the display industry and enable customers easy access to compatible products.

“We are very excited to formalize what has already been a fantastic partnership with Absen, allowing closer collaboration of ideas and best practice to give the most seamless and user-friendly installations possible," said B-Tech AV Mounts managing director U.K., Mark Walker. "With our shared focus on product quality, user experience, and best-in-class support for our distribution and reseller partners, we can both offer truly local support on a global scale.”

Already the partnership has led B-Tech to launch a series of mounting solutions designed specifically for some of Absen’s most popular product lines including all variations of Acclaim (A27), Clear Cobalt (CL), and the extensive Absenicon series of all-in-one displays, including the 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide variations.

With each brand operating from multiple locations worldwide and a closely matching distribution network, customers have reassurance of the availability of suitable, easy-to-install, Absen-specific mounting solutions that can be quickly adapted should project parameters unexpectedly change.

Options for wall-mounting and for freestanding, mobile and bolt-down stands are available off-the-shelf, while curved or more complex projects can be quickly configured, potentially in just a few hours, thanks to two-way sharing of information between B-Tech and Absen’s highly skilled technical teams.