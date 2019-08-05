AVTweeps Win Big at the AV/IT Summit

AV/IT Summit attendees took home big prizes from the AV/IT Summit at Citi Field last week.

During the event, attendees met with sponsors and had their "Passport to Prizes" card stamped. Those who visited every sponsor were entered into a drawing to win a variety of giveaways.

Watch the video below to see what AV/IT Summit attendees won.

"Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, AV/IT Summit attendees were able to win big and take home valuable prizes," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "It is always fun to see the look on the winners' faces—especially when they geek-out about an AV-centric prize like the Parlé Pendant Microphone that Biamp gave away."

SCN and AV Technology also gave away two $50 Visa gift cards for the most engaging social media posts. The winners were Frank Padikkala of Diversified and Elizabeth Scozzari of Control Concepts.